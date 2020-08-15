LETTER: Londrigan wants health care for everyone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last four-and-a-half months have further revealed stark problems with the American health care system, and we know that coming months will bring even more. Across the country and across our community we see a huge disparity in access to quality, affordable health care. The COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified these problems, and as we look to a hopeful, vaccine-filled future we must strengthen access to health care for every American, and locally for every resident of Central Illinois.

For these reasons and so many others, I’m proud to be a supporter of Betsy Dirksen Londrigan for the U.S. House of Representatives. For years she has made it clear that she believes every American, regardless of age, race, gender, pre-existing condition, or employment status, should be able to access life-saving medical care that so many of us take for granted.

While she has campaigned to protect access to health care, Rodney Davis has voted against guaranteeing Americans these same protections, and has even celebrated voting against protecting his constituents’ health on the White House lawn.