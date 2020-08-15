LETTER: Londrigan wants health care for everyone

The last four-and-a-half months have further revealed stark problems with the American health care system, and we know that coming months will bring even more. Across the country and across our community we see a huge disparity in access to quality, affordable health care. The COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified these problems, and as we look to a hopeful, vaccine-filled future we must strengthen access to health care for every American, and locally for every resident of Central Illinois.
For these reasons and so many others, I’m proud to be a supporter of Betsy Dirksen Londrigan for the U.S. House of Representatives. For years she has made it clear that she believes every American, regardless of age, race, gender, pre-existing condition, or employment status, should be able to access life-saving medical care that so many of us take for granted.
While she has campaigned to protect access to health care, Rodney Davis has voted against guaranteeing Americans these same protections, and has even celebrated voting against protecting his constituents’ health on the White House lawn.
As I’ve said in conversations with friends and family in the last few weeks, I’m a scientifically-grounded optimist. I’ve read as much as I can about the vaccine trials being conducted by Moderna, by Oxford-AstraZeneca, and others, and I believe that summer 2021 will be so much more pleasant than summer 2020. When this vaccine does begin to roll out, I want my home district to be represented by someone with a track record of fighting for everyone to have access to medical care, not just the wealthiest among us. I want to be represented by Congresswoman Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.
Tom Robson, Forsyth
