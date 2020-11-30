 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Look for Decatur for vaccine help
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Look for Decatur for vaccine help

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

There are concerns over shipping and storing one of the potential COVID-19 vaccines because it has to be kept at 95 degrees below zero. I wonder if anyone has talked to the people at Decatur's 300 Below (Cryo-Tech) or similar companies about how they handle storage and shipment of their materials. They have a lot of experience in working with even lower temperature processes.

Thomas Steinhart, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News