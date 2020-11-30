LETTER: Look for Decatur for vaccine help

There are concerns over shipping and storing one of the potential COVID-19 vaccines because it has to be kept at 95 degrees below zero. I wonder if anyone has talked to the people at Decatur's 300 Below (Cryo-Tech) or similar companies about how they handle storage and shipment of their materials. They have a lot of experience in working with even lower temperature processes.
Thomas Steinhart, Decatur
