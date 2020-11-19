LETTER:Look for joyful spirit, share it

I live at Hickory Point Christian Village. Early every morning as I open the door to get the newspaper, I look over to see the night light that is always on at the Hickory Point Golf Course clubhouse. The view this morning filled me with a wonderful spirit of joy and optimism. There, across the field and near the clubhouse, bringing a smile to my face, was a tall tree covered with Christmas lights.
It told me “Have faith -– things are starting to improve, life will get better again, there is still love, caring and peace being declared in this world.” This is my message to you: take heart, look everywhere for this this sweet joyful spirit, then share it.
Joanne McCarthy - Decatur
