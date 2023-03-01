For generations, social workers have broken barriers to help people live better lives, and they continue to break barriers by empowering people in tough situations.

Social workers are on the frontlines helping our nation provide a safety net for the myriad of challenges people face, including economic inequality, racism, and mental health access. Chances are over the course of your lifetime, you, a family member, or a friend have been helped by a social worker.

At Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois, we are a social work agency committed to being champions for the most vulnerable in our society. It is our vision that we build a system that helps ensure all children and families have their basic needs met and the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.

Families who are struggling need your support. In 2021, 64% of allegations made to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were due to neglect, unrelated to abuse. Consider urging your lawmakers to support Poverty is Not Neglect legislation. Children shouldn’t have to endure the trauma of being separated from their families because they lack the resources to provide adequate food, clothing, shelter or medical care. Instead, we should be amending the existing definition of neglect and creating a system where we support families experiencing poverty.

This Social Work Month and beyond, we urge you to speak up and look for ways to support families who are struggling within our communities. Let’s help them break the barriers of poverty.

Mike Bertrand, Decatur