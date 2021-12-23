LETTER: Machin setting an example

Approval, praise and congratulations to Sen. Joe Manchin for upholding the standard of a Senator that we expect from all our elected officials.

Living up to the qualities of those that we entrust with governing our country. Voting not for partisan politics but for honesty, integrity, and representing his constituents with his best intention and intellect. His loyalty and responsibility lies with the people he represents, the people that elected him, not any party. He stood up and voted his conscience for his people, not his party, and in the best interest of the people.

Kudos Senator. You are to be commended for your actions and congratulated for setting an example for all of our legislators and elected officials. You have demonstrated that you can be an individual and speak your own mind in government, irrelevant to the wishes of a nonresponsive mob.

We owe you our respect and our gratitude for an action well done. Thank you Senator Manchin.

From your constituents and a grateful country. West Virginia and the USA.

George Stone, Decatur

