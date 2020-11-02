 Skip to main content
LETTER: Macon County needs Marcy Rood
LETTER: Macon County needs Marcy Rood

As someone who cares deeply about the future of Macon County I am very interested in supporting those who are willing and qualified to serve and lead. I believe Marcy Rood is just that person. I find her to be tireless and very knowledgeable when it it comes to planning for the future and improving the present in Macon County. I believe Marcy to be person who can see the big picture and is vey capable of listening, analyzing, and working with others to reach a common goal.

Being a public servant isn’t easy in the best of times. To have someone with the integrity and experience of Marcy Rood serving on the Macon County Board is a blessing. Macon County needs Marcy Rood. Please give her your vote for Macon County Board District 3.

Carla Brinkoetter, Englewood, Fla.

