Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Week have come and gone. The pinwheels and blue ribbons will be put away for another year but information sharing must continue.

You can teach your child skills to help them develop a healthy self-concept and protect them from sexual abuse.

• Learning that there are some occasions in which it is okay to tell an adult NO.

• Knowing language for body parts

• Understanding healthy and unhealthy touches

• Knowing the difference between private and public behaviors

It’s important to realize that even if we do all the right things, teach our children these skills, and try to keep them with safe people, some bad things may still happen. Abuse is the fault of the one who committed the act.

No matter how well you think you know your children, you may never know what they’re hiding inside. The sound a child makes when sexually exploited is often silence. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that 1 in 5 children will be solicited sexually on the internet. Less than 35% of these victims report to police. Keep in mind this hard truth: 1 of 4 girls and 1 of 6 boys will be sexually abused before age 18 and 95% of all child victims know and trust their abuser.

If you suspect a child has been abused it doesn’t hurt to ask, just don’t “investigate”. For signs of abuse, specific suggestions on how talk about body safety, or information about reporting abuse, contact the Child 1st Center at 217-422-6294 or visit www.child1stcenter.org

Letting a child know you care about his or her well being, and really listening are the best things we can do to ensure that the child goes on to become a healthy, happy adult.

Jean Dubree, Decatur