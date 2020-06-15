LETTER: Make decisions based on facts, experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Responding to the letter from Jay Torrens ("Leaders' coronavirus response hypocritical," June 9), I do not see hypocrisy among our leaders, rather I see caution.

The best decision making is based upon facts and experience. Before viruses were understood, many thousands died in the Black Plague of 1347-’49. The development of vaccines has now completely eradicated smallpox and polio is almost completely eradicated except for locations where access to vaccines is limited; i.e. some African countries.

Wise leaders when making decisions rely on experts in the medical, social and economic fields. Even so, no decision will affect all persons equally.

Because using caution in reopening the economy may make a difference between life and death of my family or friends, I will follow our leaders and continue to use caution.

Millikin alums who took Library Research class will recognize this approach as that of the Informational Pyramid; i.e. facts first, followed by expert interpretation and finally drawing a wise conclusion.

Virginia McQuistion, Decatur

