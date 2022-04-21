 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Make decisions based on facts

Letter to the Editor

It appears to me that the writer who opined on “Oligarchs in America” in a recent letter to the editor ("America has its oligarchs as well," April 20) did so with blinders. 

While his basic tenet that the rich control the “news” we see and hear is correct, he seems to ignore the liberal side. To add a modicum of balance, we need to acknowledge the major liberal “oligarch” influencers like Soros and his minions, Bezos and his Washington Post, Zuckerberg’s tech companies and his pouring over $400 million to 2020 election officials,” and media outlets CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC to the mix.  While all these folks can influence the news, they can’t prevent those who seek the truth from doing so.

The debate on what is best for America should be based on all the facts, not just one-sided opinions.

Alan Moor, Forsyth

