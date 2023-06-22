Low speed limits and safer street design can reduce speeding, but they won’t eliminate it. Enforcement plays a role too.

For example, Helsinki has installed around 35 automatic cameras to catch speeders, with those clocked up to 20 km/h over the limit receiving a 200-euro ($215) fine in the mail. Not all of the city’s cameras are turned on at once, but, importantly, drivers don’t know which are off.

Such speed cameras are widespread in many developed countries (though less so in the U.S., where they are banned in states like Maine and South Carolina). And they have proved to be a popular safety measure among Helsinki residents. “People want these cameras, especially next to schools,” said Heikki Palomaki, the manager of the city’s transport system unit.

But Finland’s approach to truly reckless speeding is unique. If a Finn is caught going more than 20 km/h over the posted limit, the resulting fine scales with the speeder’s income. Such tickets can reach eye-popping levels; in 2002 a Nokia executive was slapped with a 116,000-euro ($125,000) fine, equivalent to two weeks’ income, for driving his motorcycle 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

That’s a pricey citation, for sure. But Finland’s policy ensures that all residents, not just those of limited means, have a financial reason to avoid driving dangerously.

We can do this.

Richard Waltermeyer, Decatur