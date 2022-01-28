LETTER: Making others aware of gun violence

Reading the story of Kimberley Jones and her family, who survived a gun violence incident in their Bloomington neighborhood highlights the impact of survivors in our community who have been speaking up about their experiences so that other parents and loved ones do not have to endure such inconsolable loss.

Therefore, on Sunday January 30, at 3 p.m. on the museum steps on Main Street in downtown Bloomington, McLean County Moms Demand Action will honor the fourth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

The date marks the approximate time that gun deaths in the United States surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by peer countries in an entire calendar year. Gun violence changes lives forever. By sharing stories during this week and throughout the year, we highlight the human consequences of gun violence in America and honor those who have been affected.

Shelia Harris and Laurie Bell

Survivor Membership Leads,

McLean County Moms Demand Action

