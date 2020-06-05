LETTER: Making the case for fire inspectors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing this letter to support the replacement of the fire inspectors that recently retired from the Decatur Fire Department.

This is why these positions are vital to the City of Decatur:

1. Arson is a continual problem in the city. In the last week or so there were eight suspicious/arson fires in the same weekend. An arson-for-profit case was solved by Decatur fire inspectors — not the Illinois State Marshal, not private investigators, not civilian inspectors, not part time inspectors.

2. Arson works against the revitalization effort. As was previously mentioned, several more vacant, burned out properties now sit in the area that needs revitalization.

3. When suspected arson occurs, a fire station crew must sit on the scene until a trained arson investigator arrives on the scene, to maintain the chain of custody for evidence. This can take as much as eight hours.

4. Arson investigator/inspectors also do liquor code inspections. Fires in these establishments have cost many lives.

5. The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigators are already overloaded and do not take very many arson cases to conviction. They don’t have the time to follow up and do the case work.