LETTER: Manchin has reasons to say no

While I appreciate differing points of view, I don’t appreciate short-sighted or naïve viewpoints especially from a news editorial board. I’m referring to your recent “Thumbs down” admonishment of Senator Manchin for opposing Biden’s choice of Raskin for a Federal Reserve position, dismissing his position by stating “he says no because he can”. His “no” vote is logical for two reasons: Raskin has repeatedly opined that the Fed should guide monetary policy away from all fossil fuel endeavors. That is clearly at odds with Manchin’s constituents. And Raskin’s position that the Fed should pick winners and losers is beyond the role of the Fed.