LETTER: Manchin should be applauded

In awarding Sen Joe Manchin a “thumbs down” in the March 18 issue of the Herald & Review, your assertion that he votes as he does “to flex his power and attract headlines” is nothing short of ludicrous and without foundation.

Sen. Manchin in the recent past has voted against the confirmation of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve Board, and President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

In each case, Sen Manchin gave what seems to me to be a reasoned explanation for voting as he did. In the matter of Raskin, he cited her probable lack of independence given her views on climate change. Sen Manchin stated that he voted against the Build Back Better bill, at least in part, because he believed that spending additional trillions of dollars we don’t have would worsen the inflation we already are experiencing.

These explanations do not strike me as headline grabbing or flexing of one’s power.

You further assert that Sen. Manchin is a thorn in the side of government. I would argue that he is not, but rather is a thorn in the side of President Biden and his left-wing progressive caucus.

It is refreshing to me to see a member of the U.S. Senate who has the spine to vote his conscience, without regard to party politics, as opposed to following the herd.

Sen Manchin should be applauded, not scorned.

William Sarver, Decatur

