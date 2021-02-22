LETTER: Man's death could have been prevented

Legislators close access. Recent reports show outrage over the "criminal justice reform" bill. Chief of Police Associations are opposed to the bill, but what would it mean for us?

Open access to decision-making is clearly safer than closed access. This letter shows that regardless of whether the new bill is signed by the governor, closed access is dangerous.

Alexander Kearns was a 20-year-old man from Plainfield, Illinois, who was found dead on June 12, 2020. He had been using Robinhood to trade stocks when he mistakenly received an email indicating he had a negative balance of -$730,000. He died distraught, after repeated attempts to get in contact the company. His death is being treated as a suicide.

Deadly closed access decisions may be preventable. The case of Alexander is important because there was no access to talk about the bill. In other words, no opportunity to change the course.

Closed-access cases cause a dangerous level of despair. And we see this in state politics. But in Alexander’s case, he was a victim of the age of automation. Despite frantic attempts, he was unable to reach a human being to question his charges.