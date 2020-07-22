LETTER: Many still believe in Constitution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To Mayor Renner, I read in the Pantagraph you were quoted in calling for justice by saying, "We have way too many people, including the President of the United States, who are appealing to the worst of humanity."

What does that statement mean in regards to "justice" being served by the federal government mandating a COVID-19 plan? That would take away the constitutional right of the states to govern themselves. It makes about as much sense to make a law, mandating that everyone needs to wear a mask in public, but defund the police, so there is no one to arrest the unmasked people.

I guess it is now the popular belief that we need to throw out the Constitution, and become progressive? What part of the progressive agenda is about moving forward? What "justice" comes from hate towards our country, our Constitution and the rights of "We the People"? Do we really need to partake in the mob mentality fueled by the hate of TV commentators and newspaper editors spewing their opinions of what truth and justice means to them?

Mr. Renner, you are probably right about "way too many people appealing to the worst of humanity." But there are also many people who believe in the best of humanity, love our country, believe in God and our Constitution of the United States of America.