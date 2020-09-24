LETTER: Marcy Rood for Macon County Board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supporting Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 3 is an easy decision. We are lucky to have someone who combines a fresh perspective with solid public sector experience, community involvement, and hard work. Marcy should be elected this November to continue good work for us.

Marcy Rood has devoted her lengthy career to public service in energy efficiency and clean transportation, and the Macon County Board is a natural extension of her extensive experience and talents. She will continue to work toward making Macon County stronger with good governance, fiscal responsibility, and innovative solutions.

After moving to Decatur in 2007, Marcy realized quickly what a special community this is of fantastic people dedicated to excellent causes to improve the lives of others. She was quick to jump right in. She began reading to children as part of the Decatur Public Library literacy program, and as a patron of the visual arts, she joined the board of Gallery 510. Later she served on the board of Decatur YMCA. She certainly believes in making a positive contribution to the community in which one lives.

She is a smart, capable advocate who will work hard for the people of Macon County. For all these reasons, it’s not difficult to choose to support Marcy and put her sign in your yard.