LETTER: Marcy Rood one of our neighbors

It's been said time and time again that one of the best facets of our community is the people. The Decatur area is full of good people and good neighbors who are always willing to lend a hand, a cup of sugar, a dollar, or anything else their friends and neighbors might need.

Marcy Rood is one of those such neighbors. After moving to Macon County from Washington, D.C., in 2007, she quickly realized what a special community of wonderful, friendly people we have, and how easy it was to make friends. And coupled with the many great assets in the area, she loved it so much she chose to make her home here more permanent.

Given the chance, she would like to do her part to continue to contribute by helping the county become stronger with good governance, fiscal responsibility, and innovative solutions to keep moving us forward.

Over her three-plus decades long career in public service, Marcy has brought impactful solutions to the table for cleaner energy and transportation by working jointly with multiple public and private stakeholders and diverse viewpoints. She will use those skills to help lead Macon County forward.

Marcy worked to bring grant money to Decatur to upgrade the 22nd St. railroad crossing, and she will continue to use those funding skills to get projects done for Macon County. Marcy is a go-getter with a track record for finding solutions that work for all people.

Marcy considers herself lucky to live in our community, and we are lucky to have Marcy as part of it- everyone should have a neighbor/friend like Marcy Rood.

Neighbors, please re-rlect Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 4 on November 8.

PKay Nuernberger, Decatur