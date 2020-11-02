LETTER: Marcy Rood will get it done on board

We have many choices ahead of us in this November 3 election. There’s an easy one in Macon County Board District 3 for both Democrats and Republicans. Local politics shouldn’t be so political- we all want to live in the best Macon County possible.

Marcy Rood moved to Decatur from Washington, D.C. in 2007. She quickly fell in love with the people and the many wonderful local businesses that make our community great. Her professional career has been devoted to public service- 30-plus years, first for the Department of Energy, now for Argonne National Laboratory remotely. She is a national leader in clean energy transportation.

Marcy will help make us stronger with good governance, balanced budgets, and impactful solutions. She is the smart, capable, experienced leader we need. Change can happen with a fresh perspective and willingness to collaborate, and Marcy will get it done.

Vote Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 3 on November 3.

Paul Chiligiris and Andrew Chiligiris, Decatur

(NOTE: This letter was received in time to be published by our election letters deadline. It was omitted due to a production error.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0