LETTER: Mark Doctors' Day on March 30

In honor of National Doctors’ Day, I would like to take the time to personally thank the physicians who serve at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and the Shelbyville community.

On March 30, the health care industry paused to recognize the service of doctors everywhere and celebrate those who have dedicated their lives to the medical profession. We truly appreciate all of the physicians and medical staff who serve our patients with respect, care, competence and joy.

Doctors work long hours to benefit their patients. In addition to their medical degree, they continually educate themselves so those in their care receive the best medicine has to offer.

These caregivers’ skills, dedication to service and commitment to medicine do not go unnoticed. Every day these men and women are changing lives. Alongside these physicians, we will continue to provide high quality, safe and satisfying care to our patients in Shelbyville and the surrounding communities. Because of the excellent doctors in our community, we are making a difference in the Shelbyville area.

I know I will be celebrating our local healers who work so diligently to eradicate pain and elevate wellness in our community. Please join me by taking a moment to thank the doctors in your life.

Happy Doctors’ Day.