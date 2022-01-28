LETTER: Marking Gun Violence Survivor Week

February 1-7 marks National Gun Violence Survivor Week. It is a devastating fact that in America we have a gun problem, a problem that has been ignored for far too long. This designated week marks the approximate time that gun deaths in the United States exceed the number of gun deaths experienced by peer countries in an entire calendar year. In America, many more are wounded, threatened with a gun or witness gun violence each year.

During National Gun Violence Survivors Week, we take stock of the terrible human toll of America’s gun violence crisis—and recommit ourselves to supporting survivors with action. Gun violence changes lives every single day—whether someone has witnessed an act of gun violence, was threatened, or wounded with a gun, or had a loved one wounded or killed with a gun.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety. 58% of Americans, or someone they care for, have experienced gun violence. Among Black and Latinx populations, that number is 68%. Equally disturbing is the fact that now we’ve achieved another horrific statistic. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens ages 1-19 in this country. This includes suicides and unintentional shootings.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Everytown honor these survivors this week and throughout the year. A survivor might be your neighbor, classmate, friend. Or perhaps, you. No one wants to be part of this demographic. We need to work hard to turn around these devastating statistics.

You can help. If you own a gun, lock it up, unloaded. Get involved by going to Momsdemand.org to find a group near you, or read the latest efforts at Everytown.org. And reach out to your elected officials to tell them you want common-sense gun laws passed and enforced.

Vickie Robertson, Bloomington

