LETTER: Marking National Nurses Week

Each year during National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Decatur Memorial Hospital (DMH) honors all the nursing team members who go above and beyond to provide high-quality care to our patients. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the public more aware of the strength and expertise of these dedicated professionals. But the past few years have also brought long hours and many difficult moments. Nurses here at DMH and around the world faced challenges they could never have previously imagined.

Throughout it all, we’ve been inspired by the resilience and continued commitment of our nursing team members. At Memorial Health, we employ more than 4,000 nursing staff who work in a variety of settings and roles across the region. They are at the forefront of all we do—not only caring for patients, but also advancing the practice of nursing through ongoing learning and research.

Please take a few moments to thank the nursing professionals in your life for the incredible impact they have on our patients and the communities we serve.

Sharon Norris, MSN, RN

Chief Nursing Officer

Decatur Memorial Hospital

Marsha Prater, PhD, RN

Chief Nursing Officer

Memorial Health

