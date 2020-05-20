LETTER: Marking week honoring EMS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is celebrating National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week.

The Decatur area has an incredible team to count on when it comes to medical emergencies – and pandemics. Our care team at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital knows we are blessed to be a small part of this dedicated team.

Paramedics, emergency medical technicians, first responders, dispatchers, emergency nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, as well as all of the fire and rescue personnel, are exceptional. We are fortunate to have such dedicated professionals who work tirelessly for our family and yours. They are an extremely valuable part of our community.

We would also like to thank EMS educators for the information they provide to the community and our friends at Richland Community College for preparing and training our future colleagues in healthcare.

Please join us in thanking these every day heroes during EMS week, May 17-23. As we continue through these unprecedented times, we are proud to work alongside these outstanding individuals.

Michael Pesely, Director of Operations