LETTER: Maroa, Forsyth must work together

I agree with every word of Kerstin Trachtenberg's letter of March 8 ("Vote against Forsyth middle school").

I would encourage all Maroa-Forsyth residents to vote "no" on the March 17 ballot on the referendum asking for the $33 million in bonds to build a new school. This will not only increase our taxes $54 per $100,000 of your home's value, but what about the approximately $160 per that same $100,000 that you have already been paying for the new high school?

The high school will be paid off this year, but is that part going away? I don't think so; plan on 25 more years.

There is a way to get our new middle school without any more taxes. Forsyth has offered free land next to the grade school and the intergovernmental sales tax agreement that Forsyth is giving to help pay for the grade school will be extended to pay for the middle school. Also, Forsyth will help the school district to seek reimbursement from the TIF District that would help offset construction costs.

Why in this world would anyone vote to increase their property tax when there is another solution? And why would we continue to bus our kids when the majority live in Forsyth? This is not only a safety issue but costs more money. Maroa residents, Forsyth residents, let's work together.

June McCormick, Forsyth

