LETTER: May is Lyme Awareness Month

Now we are concerned with COVID-19, but May is Lyme Awareness Month. Lyme is spread by tick bites, which can be as small as the period at the end of this sentence. It is estimated there are over 400,000 new cases in the U.S. each year.

It is called "The Great Imitator" as it can be confused and misdiagnosed as arthritis, MS, Parkinson's, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, as well as other diseases, even Alzheimer's. The symptoms include but are not limited to, joint and muscle pain, swelling of the knees, irregular heartbeat, terrible headaches, fatigue, sharp shooting pains, low grade fever, brain fog (all of which may come and go) and are different in each individual dependent upon which strains you are infected with.

Ticks are found throughout the year, but are most active May through October. Migrating birds may bring them into our yards. Wear tick repellent, along with proper clothing (long sleeve shirts, pants tucked into socks, shoe and a hat). Learn how to properly remove ticks should you find one.

More information may be found at ilads.org or lymedisease.org.

Glen Myers, Atwood

