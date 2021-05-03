LETTER: May is Lyme Awareness Month

With the weather warming up and we are anxious to get outside, just a reminder that May is Lyme Awareness Month. Lyme is spread by the bite of a tick, which can be as small as the period at the end of this sentence. Recent estimates suggest approximately 476,000 people may get Lyme disease each year in the US.

It is called "The Great Imitator" as it can be misdiagnosed as arthritis, MS, Parkinson's, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, as well as other diseases, even Alzheimer's. The symptoms include but are not limited to joint and muscle pain, knees swelling, irregular heartbeat, terrible headaches, fatigue, sharp shooting pains, low grade fever and brain fog (all of which may come and go) and are different in each person, dependent upon which co-infections you might also be infected with.

Ticks are found throughout the year, but are most active May through October. Migrating birds may bring them into our yards. Wear tick repellant, along with proper clothing (long sleeve shirts, pants tucked into socks, shoes and a hat). Learn how to properly remove ticks should you find one.

More information may be found at www.ilads.org or www.lymedisease.org.

Glen Myers, Atwood

