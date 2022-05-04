LETTER: May is Lyme Awareness Month

Now that spring is here and we are anxious to get outside, a reminder that May is Lyme Awareness Month.

Borrelia burgdorferi, (better known as Lyme) is spread by the bite of a tick, which can be as small as the period at the end of this sentence. Lyme is the greatest vector (insect) borne disease, with now over 400,000 new cases each year in the US alone.

Current testing is unreliable which means a clinical diagnosis must be made. Unfortunately most doctors in our area are not properly trained to recognize and treat Lyme. It’s called “The Great Imitator as it can be misdiagnosed as arthritis, MS, Parkinson’s, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, as well as many other diseases, even Alzheimer’s.

The symptoms, which include but are not limited to, joint and muscle pain, swelling of the knees, irregular heart beat, terrible fatigue, sharp shooting pains, low grade fever, headaches, brain fog (all of which may come and go) and can be different in each individual dependent upon which strains you are infected with.

Ticks are most active May through October, but may be active throughout the year. Migrating birds can bring them into your yard. Wear tick repellant, along with proper clothing (long sleeve shirts, pants tucked into your socks, shoes and a hat. Learn how to properly remove ticks should you find one.

More information may be found at www.ilads.org or www.lymedisease.org.

Glen Myers, Atwood

