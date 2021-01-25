LETTER: McConnell succeeds in transforming Court

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s determination to transform the Supreme Court has been his life’s work.

The decades-long judicial wars started at the Reagan White House in the 1980s.

Reagan had already successfully appointed conservatives to a court he considered too liberal: Sandra Day O’Connor; William Rehnquist, elevated to chief justice; Antonin Scalia; and now, with the retirement of Lewis Powell, Reagan could secure conservative control of the court.

So this was an opportunity to really change the direction of the court, not just for the next four years, but Republicans were hoping for the next 40 years.

Reagan nominated United States Court of Appeals Judge Robert H. Bork to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Bork was an ultraconservative. The Democrats, led by Sen. Ted Kennedy, defeated Bork’s nomination. Sen. Mitch McConnell was outraged and swore to get even.

And that’s just what he’s done, and then some.

In 2016, 293 days before the presidential election, he stole a Supreme Court seat by refusing to even give President Obama’s pick a hearing, claiming it was too close to the election to fill the seat.