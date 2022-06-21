LETTER: McHaney rules according to the law

Judge Mike McHaney for 5th District Appellate Court

Following the 2020 census the Illinois legislature gerrymandered the congressional and legislative districts in Illinois. They also gerrymandered the Illinois Supreme Court and Appellate Court districts for the first time since 1964.

Now Champaign, Vermillion, Piatt, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Clark Counties, formerly in the 4th Appellate District, which meets in Springfield, are now in the 5th Appellate District, which meets in Mount Vernon.

One of my classmates from the SIU Law School, Class of 1982 – Judge Mike McHaney from Clay County – is running for the 5th District Appellate Court. Mike has been a Judge since 2006, starting as an associate judge before being elected circuit judge. For three years he served as chief judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit.

Judge McHaney has a conservative, originalist judicial philosophy – he rules according to the law and not according to politics. When State Senator Darren Bailey sued Governor J. B. Pritzker in 2020 over the extension of the governor’s stay at home orders in Illinois, that case went before Judge Mike McHaney, who ruled the governor had no authority under the law to extend the stay-at-home orders.

I would respectfully request that you consider a vote for Judge Mike McHaney in the Republican primary on June 28. For more information got to McHaney 2022.com

J.R. Deuel, Champaign

