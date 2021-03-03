LETTER: McMillan wants to be part of team

I decided to run for Normal Town Council because I believe that Normal is a special place and I would love to serve all of the people in our community. Once we finally turn the corner on the pandemic, Normal is well positioned to grow and prosper. Rivian is hiring hundreds and has sold out of this year’s electric truck pickups. And because of our high quality of life and talented local workforce I feel that Normal can attract new green technology and clean energy companies. I would love to be a part of a leadership team to make that happen.

This economic activity, along with filling the empty business spots in Uptown and across Normal, can generate additional property and sales taxes that can provide the resources to help pay for needed infrastructure. We can promote progress and fill potholes at the same time.

Having served for ten years as Congressman Ray LaHood’s District Chief of Staff, I have strong bipartisan relationships at the federal, state, and regional levels. I have the endorsements from both labor and business groups.