LETTER: Medenhall election will benefit all

It has been my pleasure to know Shane Mendenhall personally for over 25 years and professionally since his graduation from law school in 2008. Once I learned that Shane and his wife Ali were returning to Decatur, I knew we needed him at our firm. As I explained to my partners at the time, we will not find a young person with more integrity, a stronger work ethic and legal talent than Shane. That prediction proved correct, and I am proud that Shane has spent his entire career with me at BRELAW.

As I would expect in any political contest, some have sought to downplay Shane's legal achievements. Let me set the record straight. Shane has been by my side as we have litigated large cases and class actions in state and federal courts across the country, often against nationally recognized law firms and attorneys. Successfully handling these cases requires not only legal talent, but the ability to think on your feet to solve complex legal problems while always keeping your eye on the “big picture.” Shane excelled on these cases and will bring those experiences and successes with him to the bench.

I fully support Shane for Macon County Circuit Judge. He will be a perfect addition to an already talented judicial pool. And let me be clear, Judge Rodney Forbes is an excellent jurist. A vote for Shane will not change that because as an appointed associate judge, win or lose, Judge Forbes will retain his seat. Shane’s election, while a major loss to my firm, will benefit all Macon County residents.

Chris Ellis, Decatur

