LETTER: Medicare for All is the only solution

I’ve written several letters to the editor over the years in support of Medicare for All. My first, “Take insurance industry out of healthcare issue,” was in April 2007. Most of my information came from the Public Citizen organization founded by Ralph Nader. You can still find this information online at citizen.org.

Can you imagine how many millions have died, suffered injury or bankruptcy since that time because they couldn’t afford healthcare?

How many trillions of dollars have needlessly gone to healthcare profiteers since that time? Recently, every reputable study on Medicare for All has shown it will save trillions of dollars over the next decade compared to the status quo. On the low end, the conservative think-tank the Mercatus Center found it would save about $2 trillion over that time, and the Political Economy Research Institute found about $5 trillion in savings. This should give you a pretty good idea.

Do you really think the wealthiest country in the world can’t afford Medicare for All when dozens of other countries can? Canada spends 10% of its GDP on healthcare and covers everyone; the U.S. is reaching 18% of GDP while leaving out tens of millions of people. This is just one example.