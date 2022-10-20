LETTER: Mendenhall for circuit court

We need our community to be a place where we can feel safe, where there’s peace and order, where what we valued are protected and our voices are heard. We, the people of Macon County, have the power to create that kind of community that reflect our values and sentiments.

Now more than ever we need a judge who will represent all of Macon County and work hard to keep our community safe. Shane Mendenhall is that man. He has a desire to serve the public, not a political party, and his values align with the citizens of Macon County. I have known Shane for several years, and with him you don’t have to question his integrity. When on the bench, he will resolve disputes fairly and impartially.

Shane l work hard to bring unity to our community and keep our community safe. He is a man of exceptional character and high moral and will serve all the citizens of Macon County well as the next circuit judge. He is running because he truly has a servant’s heart and wants to do his part in protecting the citizens in our community. I urge you to join me November 8 in voting Shane Mendenhall for circuit judge. He is ready for the tasks. Let your vote serve you well.

Nora Moragas, Decatur