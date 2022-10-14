LETTER: Mendenhall for circuit judge

It is with great pleasure I recommend Shane Mendenhall for circuit judge. I have known Shane for many years and can attest to his character and abilities. Shane goes the extra mile for his clients. For example, he was awake throughout the night with a sick child yet met me early the next morning when it would have been easy to postpone due to his lack of sleep.

Shane’s dedication and excellent legal mind was prevalent when he assisted me with a personal injury case. Shane is a gifted communicator who visited my home when I was unable to travel due to injury. I found Shane to be both compassionate and informative allowing my immediate comfort and confidence in his ability to lead me through a very scary and trying time in my life. Shane was respectful, informative and honest throughout our litigation journey. I highly recommend Shane and his law firm to anyone needing personal injury assistance. I believe Shane’s extraordinary communication skills and precision in his knowledge of the law to be important assets of an excellent judge.

Shane also guided my estate planning and last will and testament. I was most appreciative of Shane’s vast knowledge of the law toward providing future protection of assets as well as “lightening the load” for my heirs. Also, impressive and refreshing was the manner of courtesy and respect between Shane and his administrative staff while handling my legal documents.

If you are looking for a candidate who follows their moral compass, who is humble, genuine and honest with proven experience, integrity, who will work for you, with commitment for justice then I wholeheartedly recommend you vote for Shane Mendenhall as an excellent addition to our Macon County court system.

Brenda Yates, Decatur