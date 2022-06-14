LETTER: Mendenhall for Circuit Judge

I want to encourage voters to select Shane Mendenhall as Circuit Judge in the upcoming election. I have known Shane for most of his life. From his days competing in youth and high school wrestling and soccer to his current career as an attorney he has set and accomplished goals for himself. His commitment to his family and community is undeniable.
I had the privilege of serving with Shane on the Village of Mount Zion Board of Trustees. Whether it’s family or career, Shane is dedicated to being the best he can possibly be. I have no doubt Shane would be an excellent circuit judge.
Mark Wells, Mount Zion