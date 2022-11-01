LETTER: Mendenhall for circuit judge

Across the board, this is the most important election of our lifetime.

Locally, the questions you need to ask yourself are: Do I want my local Macon County judge to be someone who has been bought and paid for by the likes of J.B. Pritzker and Democrats in Washington? Someone endorsed by Sue Scherer - the deciding vote to pass the SAFE-T Act? That is what you get with Weatherford. He has accepted thousands from Pritzker and Washington and is beholden to those that want to shut down our schools and state. He has an agenda – the Pritzker agenda. Weatherford claims he wants to serve the people, not a political party; yet that is what he has done throughout his campaign. Not in our county.

Weatherford went so far as to not even vote for himself in the June primary – he voted for the other candidate. How can someone who won’t vote for themselves expect to earn the vote of others? For someone who says politics shouldn’t play a part in a judicial race, Democrat Weatherford sure has been playing political games trying to mislead public perception. He even goes so far as to tout his experience as a defender of criminals.

Thankfully, we have a choice of someone who will protect individuals, small business owners and our children – and not just a defender of criminals like Weatherford. Mendenhall has protected the rights of law-abiding citizens his entire career. Mendenhall has no agenda other than to protect and serve our community. Mendenhall has litigated cases in state and federal court across the country and has the necessary experience to serve us well.

With Democrat Weatherford, you get deceit and deception. With Mendenhall you get transparency and truth.

The choice is clear – Shane Mendenhall for circuit judge.

George Burns, Decatur