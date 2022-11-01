LETTER: Mendenhall for next circuit judge

My name is Jimmy Rade and I was born and raised in Macon County. I am a retired Company First Sergeant for the Illinois Army National Guard, I am licensed in real estate, and I am an account manager for a large freight company. I am writing today because I have known Shane Mendenhall for over 35 years and feel the need to share my knowledge of what kind of man he is.

Shane and I both grew up knowing what it was like to not have much money. Our parents would take turns sometimes driving us to our travel league soccer games to save money on gas. Through these trips I got the chance to know Shane's wonderful parents, who undoubtedly raised him well. My mother and Darla (Shane's mother) taught together and Mike (Shane's dad) owned a gun shop that my father and I frequented. They both passed away much earlier than any son would desire, but they left an honorable man behind as their legacy.

Throughout our lives, Shane has always strived to do the best at everything he set out to do. There was never anything that Shane would give less than full effort on. He's continued this great trait from childhood to his current, adult life. He is a man of integrity and truth, regardless of what circumstances he faces. He is a man of God and a fantastic father to his children.

I will be voting for Shane to become the next circuit judge, not only because of the friendship we've come to have over the years, but because I know without a doubt that he will serve with selflessness and honor. I ask that you do the same and vote for Shane Mendenhall, our next circuit judge.

Jimmy Rade, Decatur