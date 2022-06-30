LETTER: Mendenhall has conservative values

There is one legitimate Republican seeking office as Macon County Circuit Judge, Shane Mendenhall. Review of voting histories for his opponent and family discloses the true colors of Mr. Forbes as a Democrat. Conservative values are important in a judge. Mendenhall has those values.

There is something unsettling about a judicial candidate posing as something he isn't just to get elected. For this reason, I have doubts whether Mr. Forbes would be committed to those principles a judge should honor. For me, I am confident that Shane Mendenhall is the better choice.