LETTER: Mendenhall has Macon County values

It has come to my attention that Andrew Weatherford, Democratic candidate for Macon County Circuit Judge, has accepted a $5,000 campaign contribution from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This is an unusually large sum for a county judicial race.

Let me remind everyone that Pritzker has declared his 34th (and soon to be 35th) disaster proclamation for the state of Illinois. Power-hungry Pritzker still has emergency powers that he will never relinquish. Pritzker also supported and signed into law the SAFE-T act which will hamstring our law enforcement and judicial system.

Governor Pritzker is an extreme leftist who supports criminals and wants to take away constitutional rights from law-abiding citizens. Pritzker is the disaster that we need to be made safe from.

If Andrew Weatherford is the moderate Democrat he claims to be, he should return Pritzker’s contribution immediately. We do not need a judge in Macon County who will be under the influence of tyrant Pritzker.

Thankfully, Shane Mendenhall is running for Macon County Circuit Judge and he reflects Macon County values and is not beholden to a Chicago leftist. Please elect Shane Mendenhall.

Heather Mason, Mount Zion