LETTER: Mendenhall has the qualifications

During my time serving the citizens of Macon County as a prosecutor in the State’s Attorney office and while in private practice, I was fortunate to work with many highly skilled and respected attorneys. Having known both candidates for Macon County Circuit judge during my time as an attorney, one stands above the other in experience and qualifications – that candidate is Shane Mendenhall.

Shane has litigated cases in state and federal court throughout Illinois and across the country. There are no shortcuts to developing the experience necessary to be an effective judge, and Shane’s breadth of experience across several areas of the law would make him a tremendous asset to Macon County. He is fair-minded and impartial. He is tough but just. He is hard working and will follow the law. Shane Mendenhall has the necessary traits to serve the people of Macon County well.

Shane’s opponent has accepted thousands in campaign contributions from State politicians and Chicago unions. Unlike his opponent, Shane is not running on an agenda supported by the political elites. Shane will faithfully serve the people of Macon County. Join me in voting for Shane Mendenhall on November 8.

Steve Langhoff, Forsyth