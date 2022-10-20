LETTER: Mendenhall ideal for role

I have known Shane Mendenhall for almost a decade. When I came into practice, I decided that going into business for myself was the best way to deliver patient care. I could not have known all the obstacles before me. Shane has been instrumental in helping me realize my vision.

I will forever be grateful to Shane for his legal acumen. His intelligence and retention are impressive. He has a remarkable ability to dissect a problem, identify the key issues, and address them with efficiency and clarity. He is 100% reliable and accountable.

Shane and I have children of similar ages in the same school system. Our families are similarly involved in the community. This has allowed to witness Shane as a loving father and husband as well as a community leader.

Our professional and social relation has evolved into a valued friendship. I have observed that his morality and sense of justice are beyond reproach. They are the underpinnings of all his thoughts and actions. He is also a man of Faith. In short, he is a purely good man.

In my opinion, Shane is the ideal person for the role he seeks. The person we elect to such a position must have the public trust. The very fabric of our way of life relies upon the people that determine what is right and wrong in the court of law. It is a special position. Shane Mendenhall is a special person.

To summarize, Shane has an intelligent and agile legal mind. He is morally sound, hardworking, accountable and reliable. He is a loving Family man and a great person. I hope he is placed in this trusted and sacred position.

D.N. Sullivan, Decatur