LETTER: Mendenhall qualified to serve as judge

Shane Mendenhall is the Republican choice for Macon County Circuit Judge. My 33 years' experience as a trial attorney and decade as chairman of the Macon County Republican Party informs this endorsement. The choice between Mendenhall and his opponent, Rodney Forbes, should be made by the voter and not an anointment by a few in the back-halls of the courthouse. Picking judges from the inside only is less transparent and less representative of conservative values.

Mendenhall wants to protect against the release of dangerous defendants to our streets. Unfortunately, in a pending case, Forbes set bond and appointed a public defender for a defendant that posted bond to be freed, now suspected of shooting others in Decatur last week. Certainly not Forbes’ intent, but his record.

Roughly one-half of our county judiciary offers experience as a public defender or criminal defense attorney, including Forbes. Mendenhall’s experience is representing law-abiding private sector clients in an array of matters, including complex civil litigation. More than the rights of the accused are decided at our courthouse. Mendenhall offers balance and his rigorous intellectual experience prepares Mendenhall to serve. To compare, Forbes just was reversed by a higher court where that court criticized Forbes for his “perplexing” reasoning, “confusion” and “misapprehen[sion] of the law.” Again, Forbes’ mistake is, nonetheless, Forbes’ record.

A lawyer is qualified to serve as a circuit judge. No law requires prior judicial service. A judge is like an umpire and the lawyers are the competing players. However, all know the rules of the game. There is no validity to an assertion that only the umpire knows the strike zone. Likewise, it is not accurate for the Forbes campaign to imply that only a judge has the experience to know the law. The record indicates otherwise.

Jerry Stocks, Decatur

