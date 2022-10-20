LETTER: Mendenhall the best candidate

If you’re wanting the next Macon County Circuit Judge to be someone who makes decisions with confidence without wavering then you should vote for Shane Mendenhall. His loyalty and dedication to his family and the community he lives and works in is indisputable. From achieving success in athletics, academics and in his career as an attorney while also suffering the loss of his mother at the age of 17, Shane has met the challenges of life with dignity, perseverance and a strong faith. I will vote for Shane because I know he will be a judge the citizens of Macon County can rely on to make the best decisions for the overall safety of our community. Shane Mendenhall is the best candidate for Macon County circuit judge.