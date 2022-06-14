LETTER: Mendenhall will fight for community

The voters of Macon County have an opportunity to elect their next Circuit Judge. That judge should be Shane Mendenhall. He would bring a much-needed new perspective to our local bench. We must make the most of this opportunity.

Just this week, I read about another coldblooded killer murdering our neighbors while out on bond from a prior aggravated gun charge. Did Judge Forbes set that bond? You bet he did. And he wants a promotion. Tell him no. Stand up for the powerless victims in our community. Demand a change. We cannot simply continue the status quo, while our crime rates soar, and our neighbors keep getting killed. Enough is enough. The lawlessness has to stop.

If you’re tired of the revolving door for felons at the courthouse, take a stand. If you’re fed up with judges setting low bonds and “woke” sentencing, do something about it. If you think the justice system should also work for the victims of crime, and not just career criminals, get out and vote.

Shane Mendenhall has represented taxpayers, small business owners, and working families in Macon County his entire career. He understands the challenges of law-abiding people in our community, working to build a better life for their family. We need a change. Take a stand and join me in voting Shane Mendenhall for Circuit Judge on June 28.

Tamara Burns, Decatur

