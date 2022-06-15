LETTER: Mendenhall will honor commitment

My name is Jeff DeVore. I have watched our community grow and I have watched our community struggle. I have seen justice served and I have seen justice simply ignored.

I believe when an opportunity for positive change comes along, we should step up and take notice.

I have known Shane Mendenhall his entire life. He grew up and graduated with our son. I knew his late parents - wonderful, genuine folks, friends and huge community supporters.

Shane has always had the attitude, discipline and respect of the fine martial artists he has been since the age of 4. He always represented us, the sport, and himself in a manner based on his morals, principles, values and faith.

I would walk into any type of battle with this fine American at my side. He is loyal, trustworthy and if he gives you his word or shakes your hand, it's as good as done. Shane simply defines both faith and integrity.

When elected, Shane will be the judge to uphold the laws, not the one looking to bend them, while upholding his oath to both the courts as well as the Constitution of the United States. If you are tired of seeing criminals getting a mere slap on the hands and sent home only to repeat law breaking offenses, Shane is definitely your guy.

I'd like to encourage everyone to vote Shane Mendenhall for Circuit Judge. He is one of the few left that you know will honor both their word and their commitment to the courts and community.

I couldn't be prouder than I am to put my name behind this candidate. Because after all, I still believe in "respect earned is respect given" and Shane has definitely earned it.

Jeff L. DeVore, Decatur

