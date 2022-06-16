LETTER: Mendenhall will serve the people

I recently read a letter ("Rodney Forbes qualified for post," submitted by his supporter Rita Zindars.) Having never met Mendenhall, I’m uncertain how Zindars can state Mendenhall has very little courtroom experience. I personally know Mendenhall has litigated cases all over the state of Illinois and in federal courts across the country during his legal career.

Zindars has been passing out letters stating she is concerned that if an inexperienced judge misses a procedural item, or makes an error on a ruling, cases may be dismissed and criminals may not be appropriately held accountable. She goes on to state Forbes’ rulings behind the bench speak for themselves.

Yes, his record does speak for itself. He was recently reversed on appeal where the appellate court stated his ruling had the substantive effect of suppressing evidence of a defendant’s three prior convictions for domestic battery and that Forbes findings were based on a misapprehension of the law. We also recently read in the news where a suspected murderer was out on a bond previously set by Forbes.

Forbes’ record speaks for itself – and it isn’t good. The voters of this community will decide this election, not the attorneys concerned with making waves with a sitting associate judge. Do you really want the local attorneys deciding who will hear your case if you ever come to court?

Mendenhall is running to be elected by the people, because he will fight for the people; rather than being anointed by a few attorneys like Forbes who is simply seeking a promotion.

Mendenhall will lead the courtroom with integrity and serve the people of Macon County well. Join me in voting for Mendenhall June 28.

Andrew Ford, Mount Zion

