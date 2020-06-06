LETTER: Merchant offers thanks to sheriff's department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing to thank the Macon County Sheriff'ss Office for their efforts on behalf of Hickory Point Mall and Forsyth-area merchants.

On the the last days of May, sheriff's deputies stopped by our store location several different times to keep us appraised of what they knew about local threats and made recommendations on how to keep our staff and business safe.

I am certain that the highly visible presence of multiple deputies and other agencies in Forsyth on the night of Sunday, May 31, prevented incalculable loss and damage. Thank you.

Mark Maskey, Friar Tuck Beverage

