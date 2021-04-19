LETTER: Miller column was hypocritical

There is no greater example of hypocrisy than the Republican (Trumplican) Party save for a few brave souls. Our own Mary Miller is one of those hypocrites. Miller, during her phony Second amendment rant in a guest editorial in the H&R, whined about a lack of bi-partisanship coming from the Biden camp.

Where was Miller’s bi-partisanship when she signed the letter to protest a legitimate election? She was complicit in spreading the Big Lie. She bemoaned others alleged oath of office violations, but overlooked the oath she violated to defend our constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic. To uphold our democracy, elections, and rule of law.

While whining about oaths, she left out the part where her husband, Illinois Representative Chris Miller, attended the Trump rally on Jan. 6 for the purpose of spreading the lie of a stolen election, a rally that led to death and destruction in our nation’s capital. She left out his oath infraction when his truck was found parked on Capitol grounds with an extremist sticker on the back. Where was he during the assault? Was it bi-partisan when Chris Miller gave a video-taped rant denigrating everyone who wasn’t a Republican?