LETTER: Millikin, city must cooperate

Each year, Millikin attracts hundreds of prospective students, thereby introducing the city with a pool of potential residents, establishing itself as one of the core attractions of Decatur.
When students visit the university, they not only explore the campus but also venture into the neighborhood in the immediate surrounding area. In their expedition into the Millikin Heights neighborhood, they are confronted with the blight presented by the dilapidated homes and high crime rates. Consequently, Decatur is conflated with Millikin Heights.
Whether that assertion is rooted in truth matters not, the reality is that Millikin Heights is students’ first glimpse of Decatur and represents the city. The negative perceptions of Millikin Heights effects the neighborhood revitalization initiative by repelling a demographic that could be integral to the success of the enterprise.
You have free articles remaining.
As a student, I recognize the value of cultivating a relationship between Decatur and Millikin University and find it to be critical in successfully revitalizing the neighborhood.
Given the condition of Millikin Heights and given Decatur’s need to attract more young people, it is evident that we must capitalize on resources at our disposal. Presently, both the city and university are taking individual steps towards the revitalization of the city, these separate acts are likely to not produce the same impact that would occur from a more integrated approach.
I am not seeking to minimize the efforts of either, rather I simply aim to ensure that the efforts produce a meaningful impact on the community. Through my research on anchor institutions and their roles in neighborhood revitalization, I have drawn three conclusions: 1) the need for collaboration amongst Decatur and Millikin University, 2) the designation of Millikin Heights as a targeted neighborhood and 3) the prioritization of the city’s resources through the investment in neighborhood entrepreneurs and the local workforce.
Jasmin Coronel, Decatur