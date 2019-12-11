LETTER: Millikin, city must cooperate

Each year, Millikin attracts hundreds of prospective students, thereby introducing the city with a pool of potential residents, establishing itself as one of the core attractions of Decatur.

When students visit the university, they not only explore the campus but also venture into the neighborhood in the immediate surrounding area. In their expedition into the Millikin Heights neighborhood, they are confronted with the blight presented by the dilapidated homes and high crime rates. Consequently, Decatur is conflated with Millikin Heights.

Whether that assertion is rooted in truth matters not, the reality is that Millikin Heights is students’ first glimpse of Decatur and represents the city. The negative perceptions of Millikin Heights effects the neighborhood revitalization initiative by repelling a demographic that could be integral to the success of the enterprise.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As a student, I recognize the value of cultivating a relationship between Decatur and Millikin University and find it to be critical in successfully revitalizing the neighborhood.