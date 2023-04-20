By the waters of Lake Decatur, we sat down and wept when we remembered The Millikin School of Music. We hung our instruments on trees as no one was left to play them.

Those that led the school astray asked us to play a song but how could we play in a barren land.

This is a paraphrase of Psalm 137.

The school of music, once the flagship of Millikin University, has endured a series of cuts that might equal a third less positions from several years ago. That wont continue to attract future qualified students . A music school is highly specialized but each position is critical, in its own unique way, for providing a quality education.

Those responsible for these for these cuts have caused serious injury to the school We cant go back to a third-grade mentality where one teacher has to teach every subject. But that could be the trend for this school.

I think these folks need to reconsider if they are in the right position for the overall health of the school. They know who they are.

I understand there is a shortfall but i do wonder if instructors are more needed than athletic locker rooms, etc.

Paul Foster, Decatur